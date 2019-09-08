Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) Shareholder Alley Company Has Increased Holding by $347,110; Danahercorp (DHR) Stake Maintained by Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 50,074 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 46,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 408,111 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Danahercorp (DHR) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 154,549 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.40 million, up from 146,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Danahercorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 1.58M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciscosystems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,465 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $57.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 1,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,313 shares, and cut its stake in Oraclecorp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us invested in 225,159 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.25% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 23,503 shares. Shelton Management has invested 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 527 shares. 32,173 were accumulated by Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.49% or 430,769 shares. Diversified Trust Company reported 3,473 shares. Page Arthur B reported 3.78% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). S&Co accumulated 6,440 shares. Com Of Toledo Na Oh owns 35,653 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2.17M shares. Wendell David Assocs stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Dodge & Cox invested in 0.51% or 4.71M shares. Puzo Michael J reported 58,638 shares stake. Wesbanco Bancshares accumulated 32,049 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.