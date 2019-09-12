Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) Shareholder Alley Company Cut Its Stake by $1.71 Million; Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Maintains Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 3,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 88,237 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.76 million, up from 84,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.05. About 5.90 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE

Alley Company Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc sold 13,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 36,623 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68 million, down from 50,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $124.29. About 260,206 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $83.19M for 42.57 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81 million and $353.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,092 shares to 117,613 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation reported 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 1.61% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 348,930 shares. Moreover, Howe And Rusling Inc has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). The New York-based Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.46% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 869 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Architects holds 3,217 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Waratah Advsrs Limited has 0.28% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 19,960 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Lc holds 2,227 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 4,669 shares. Confluence Ltd Liability Com holds 1.88% or 918,628 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Fincl Service reported 230 shares. Carroll Financial Associates Incorporated stated it has 142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Lc invested in 2,382 shares. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 0.12% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,457 shares to 36,406 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.92% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Spectrum Mngmt Group reported 766 shares. Westwood invested in 0.15% or 184,723 shares. Moreover, Dean Invest Assoc Limited Liability has 1.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 19,184 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability Company accumulated 148,315 shares. Garland Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 51,882 shares. The New York-based Arrow has invested 0.99% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 7.38 million shares. Moreover, Valmark Advisers has 0.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 31,933 shares. Edgestream LP reported 37,587 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc owns 496,388 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 657,207 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru Com reported 8,751 shares stake. Capital Management Ltd Com reported 141,626 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings.