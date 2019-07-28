Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) Position Boosted by Alley Company Llc; As American Tower New (AMT) Valuation Rose, Claar Advisors Has Decreased Holding

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,074 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 46,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.4. About 741,659 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,207 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 87,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.22% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fulton Bancorp Na has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Chicago Equity Prns has 1,140 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors reported 105,468 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Insur accumulated 60,000 shares. Aviva Plc has invested 0.55% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Findlay Park Llp holds 68,471 shares. First Advisors LP holds 0.14% or 364,955 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 278,442 shares. 1,120 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Com. Logan reported 18,165 shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 0.81% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 35,474 shares. The Illinois-based Thomas White Intl Limited has invested 0.16% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Eastern Retail Bank has invested 0.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Asset One owns 224,282 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Company accumulated 0% or 3,533 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 4,550 shares. Schroder Investment Grp Inc, Maine-based fund reported 560,932 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 16,400 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,796 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc reported 23,397 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 6,007 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 1,059 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca). Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 192,547 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Weiss Multi holds 0.45% or 175,500 shares.