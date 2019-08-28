Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) Holder Alley Company Has Raised Holding; As Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Market Valuation Declined, Private Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $397,680

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 16,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 321,171 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, down from 337,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.93. About 68,661 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 50,074 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 46,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $128.05. About 216,119 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) by 730,728 shares to 4.57M shares, valued at $17.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer International Inc owns 30,292 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorp owns 70,533 shares. Addison invested in 0.16% or 8,875 shares. Endeavour Cap, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. Northern Tru holds 853,017 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 60,687 are held by First Trust Advisors L P. Fj Management stated it has 4.71% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). 163,287 were accumulated by Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Co. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Tradition Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.11% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). The Ohio-based Victory Cap Inc has invested 0.07% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,161 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs accumulated 0% or 15,944 shares. 9,129 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $125,350 activity.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.63M for 9.34 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Counselors Lc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 9,796 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 468,705 shares. 97 are owned by First Personal Fin Serv. Aqr Ltd Llc invested in 0.19% or 1.77 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc stated it has 280,509 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Utah Retirement reported 0.04% stake. Aull & Monroe Investment reported 2,386 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 37,114 shares. Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 673,335 shares. 918 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Co. Hanson Doremus Investment invested in 0.02% or 700 shares. Moreover, Moody Comml Bank Division has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.14% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). British Columbia Inv Corporation invested in 26,008 shares.