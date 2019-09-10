Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Both Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) and Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) compete on a level playing field in the Information & Delivery Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. 120 3.36 N/A 4.22 30.12 Nielsen Holdings plc 24 1.17 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. and Nielsen Holdings plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. and Nielsen Holdings plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 42.9% 14.8% Nielsen Holdings plc 0.00% -21.7% -4.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.74 shows that Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Nielsen Holdings plc’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nielsen Holdings plc are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nielsen Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. and Nielsen Holdings plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nielsen Holdings plc 0 1 0 2.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. has a 0.64% upside potential and an average price target of $130. Nielsen Holdings plc on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 6.14% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Nielsen Holdings plc is looking more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.8% of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Nielsen Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Nielsen Holdings plc has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. -5.25% -1.74% 8.59% 26.11% 12.4% 32.07% Nielsen Holdings plc -2.69% 3.35% -6.84% -9.53% 0.56% -0.73%

For the past year Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. has 32.07% stronger performance while Nielsen Holdings plc has -0.73% weaker performance.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. beats Nielsen Holdings plc on 8 of the 10 factors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also provides registered proxy, registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services to corporations; and distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, and tax reporting solutions. In addition, this segment offers customer communication solutions, including processing and distributing its clientsÂ’ transactional, regulatory, and marketing communications through print and digital channels. Further, it provides cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools, as well as customer and account data aggregation and reporting services; and creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics, as well as customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. Additionally, this segment offers mutual fund and retirement, and mutual fund trade processing services. Its Global Technology and Operations segment offers computerized real-time transaction processing services that include desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, settlement, reference data, reconciliations, and accounting; multi-currency solutions to support real-time global trading; and managed services solutions, which comprise securities clearing, record-keeping, and custody-related functions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

Nielsen Holdings plc operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through two segments, Buy and Watch. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry. This segment provides data on retail measurement services, such as market share, and competitive sales volumes; insights into distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services for decision making in product development and marketing cycles. The Watch segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics primarily to the media and advertising industries for television, radio, print, online, and mobile viewing, and listening platforms. This segment offers television audience measurement services; audio audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services, such as digital media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement services comprising measurement and consumer research for telecom and media companies; and total audience measurement services, as well as advertising solutions. The company was formerly known as Nielsen N.V. and changed its name to Nielsen Holdings plc in August 2015. Nielsen Holdings plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.