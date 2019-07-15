Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) and FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Contrasting side by side

Both Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) and FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) are each other’s competitor in the Information & Delivery Services industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. 112 3.44 N/A 4.22 28.58 FactSet Research Systems Inc. 252 7.92 N/A 7.96 34.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. FactSet Research Systems Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. and FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 42.9% 14.8% FactSet Research Systems Inc. 0.00% 56.8% 22.1%

Risk & Volatility

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.’s current beta is 0.89 and it happens to be 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1.12 beta and it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. FactSet Research Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. and FactSet Research Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FactSet Research Systems Inc. 2 5 0 2.71

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. has a consensus target price of $125, and a -5.73% downside potential. Competitively FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a consensus target price of $249.43, with potential downside of -15.00%. The results provided earlier shows that Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. appears more favorable than FactSet Research Systems Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. and FactSet Research Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 93.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. 4.21% 7.29% 20.96% 12.54% 3.98% 25.35% FactSet Research Systems Inc. -0.57% 5.05% 23.96% 19.17% 39.96% 37.41%

For the past year Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. was less bullish than FactSet Research Systems Inc.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems Inc. beats Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also provides registered proxy, registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services to corporations; and distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, and tax reporting solutions. In addition, this segment offers customer communication solutions, including processing and distributing its clientsÂ’ transactional, regulatory, and marketing communications through print and digital channels. Further, it provides cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools, as well as customer and account data aggregation and reporting services; and creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics, as well as customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. Additionally, this segment offers mutual fund and retirement, and mutual fund trade processing services. Its Global Technology and Operations segment offers computerized real-time transaction processing services that include desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, settlement, reference data, reconciliations, and accounting; multi-currency solutions to support real-time global trading; and managed services solutions, which comprise securities clearing, record-keeping, and custody-related functions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and data analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s applications suite offers tools and resources, including company and industry analyses; full screening tools; portfolio analysis; risk profiles; alpha-testing; portfolio optimization; and research management solutions. FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers insight and information to investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies. The company also provides verifying, cleaning, and loading of portfolio data across asset classes; and an execution management system through its acquisition of Portware. It serves portfolio managers, wealth managers, research and performance analysts, risk managers, sell-side equity research professionals, investment bankers, and fixed income professionals. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.