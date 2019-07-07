Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Analysts See $1.72 EPS; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Sellers Decreased By 6.42% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report $1.72 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 7.53% from last quarter’s $1.86 EPS. BR’s profit would be $199.76 million giving it 19.25 P/E if the $1.72 EPS is correct. After having $1.59 EPS previously, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see 8.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $132.45. About 560,215 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) had a decrease of 6.42% in short interest. VRTX’s SI was 3.38 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.42% from 3.61M shares previously. With 1.39M avg volume, 2 days are for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s short sellers to cover VRTX’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $178.34. About 878,875 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ REV $638.9M, EST. $622.2M; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX INITIATES PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR AND IVACAFTOR AS A TRIPLE COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PEOPLE WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business for $540 Million in Cash; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $50.32 million activity. $794,273 worth of stock was sold by Silva Paul M on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 3,668 shares valued at $715,260 was sold by Parini Michael. ALTSHULER DAVID sold $780,598 worth of stock. Another trade for 35,095 shares valued at $6.32 million was made by Sachdev Amit on Tuesday, February 12. LEIDEN JEFFREY M had sold 32,250 shares worth $6.01 million. $411,145 worth of stock was sold by Arbuckle Stuart A on Tuesday, January 22.

Among 7 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 19 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy”. Needham maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Needham has “Buy” rating and $195 target. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by H.C. Wainwright.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company has market cap of $45.68 billion. The firm focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and advancing its research and development programs. It has a 21.49 P/E ratio. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc

