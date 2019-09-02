Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) to pay $0.54 on Oct 3, 2019; Kronos Worldwide Has 1.5 Sentiment

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) is expected to pay $0.54 on Oct 3, 2019. (NYSE:BR) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.54 dividend. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc’s current price of $129.44 translates into 0.42% yield. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 465,237 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 54 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 36 sold and decreased stock positions in Kronos Worldwide Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 23.24 million shares, down from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kronos Worldwide Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 26 Increased: 37 New Position: 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 185 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 67,300 shares. 230 are held by Orrstown Service Inc. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 0.05% stake. Bartlett Co Ltd Com reported 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). First Allied Advisory reported 3,632 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The invested in 22,000 shares. 546,537 were reported by Fiera Capital Corporation. Whittier Trust reported 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 64,098 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Lc reported 362,574 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,493 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 2,302 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Lc reported 436,821 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 113,011 shares.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc

Green Square Capital Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for 90,246 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 69,171 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clark Estates Inc Ny has 0.5% invested in the company for 232,000 shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management N.V. has invested 0.47% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 758,323 shares.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. It has a 10.91 P/E ratio. The firm also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications.

Analysts await Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.28 per share. KRO’s profit will be $25.75 million for 11.90 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.