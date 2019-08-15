Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) to pay $0.54 on Oct 3, 2019; Evertec Has 1.29 Sentiment

Evertec Inc (EVTC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 101 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 78 sold and decreased positions in Evertec Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 53.48 million shares, down from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Evertec Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 68 Increased: 66 New Position: 35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) is expected to pay $0.54 on Oct 3, 2019. (NYSE:BR) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.54 dividend. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc's current price of $125.58 translates into 0.43% yield. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc's dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $125.58. About 1.19M shares traded or 64.58% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Ensemble Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 7.78% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Waratah Capital Advsrs Limited stated it has 35,928 shares. The Michigan-based Asset Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Qs Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 2,805 shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 136,031 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco accumulated 0.03% or 961,856 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 64,098 shares. Camarda Fin Ltd Com holds 298 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt L P reported 3,448 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Prns Group Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 91,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 194,431 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.07% or 227,759 shares. Whittier reported 133 shares stake.

Rivulet Capital Llc holds 5.63% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. for 2.16 million shares. North Star Asset Management Inc owns 774,863 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advisors Llc has 1.59% invested in the company for 122,751 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.59% in the stock. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 405,800 shares.

