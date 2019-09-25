Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stake Held by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc; Teton Advisors Increased Its Stake in Intricon Com (IIN) by $513,866

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intricon Corp Com (IIN) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 22,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.83% . The institutional investor held 156,679 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66 million, up from 134,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intricon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 11,873 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 44,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 218,946 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.96 million, up from 174,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $125.26. About 34,019 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 179,988 shares to 277,170 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 395,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,673 shares, and cut its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 3.06% more from 6.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.