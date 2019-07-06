Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stake Has Raised by Griffin Asset Management Inc; As Goldcorp New (GG) Share Value Were Volatile, First Eagle Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $2.12 Million

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 192,733 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 26.83M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.98 million, down from 27.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON RELEASES GOLDCORP GUARANTEE UNDER SILVER PURCHASE PACT; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 15/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 80.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 12,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,320 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 15,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $132.45. About 403,069 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 356,043 shares to 9.78M shares, valued at $400.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 150,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

More notable recent Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barrick Wants To Merge With Newmont, Opportunity In Goldcorp Shares – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paulson no longer opposes Newmont-Goldcorp merger – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Canopy Growth To Replace Goldcorp In The S&P/TSX 60 Index – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldcorp: Not The Payday That Shareholders Envisioned – Seeking Alpha” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 7,439 shares to 23,245 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,011 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Amit Zavery Appointed to Broadridge Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Broadridge: Growth With A Sound Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancshares holds 4,726 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 17,075 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Confluence Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 920,868 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 287,464 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Stifel Fin Corporation owns 56,901 shares. Alley Ltd Company reported 1.53% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Mraz Amerine Associate has invested 0.61% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 0% or 110 shares. Rampart Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 2,981 shares. Axa has invested 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 2,302 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P, New York-based fund reported 20,300 shares.