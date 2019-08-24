Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stake Has Raised by Fenimore Asset Management Inc; Voya Finl (VOYA) Shareholder Icon Advisers Has Lifted Stake by $3.61 Million

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 317.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 73,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 96,786 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 1.69 million shares traded or 31.17% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 60,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 191,917 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.90 million, up from 131,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $127.46. About 1.71M shares traded or 132.93% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 802,248 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 59,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 2.03 million shares. Ameriprise invested 0.09% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,690 shares. 129,001 were reported by Stifel Financial Corp. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 1.27M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 218,794 are held by York Cap Mngmt Advsr Limited Liability. 483,870 are held by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies Grp Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Axa accumulated 14,100 shares. Samlyn Ltd Liability Co holds 3.31M shares or 3.91% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $147,409 activity. On Thursday, February 28 GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 926 shares.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3,850 shares to 29,500 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,210 shares, and cut its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 0.04% stake. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 313,156 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 172,989 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Llc has 0.05% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 298,091 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 538,060 shares. 1,600 were accumulated by Arcadia Corporation Mi. Parametric Port Associates Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 280,509 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 2,525 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.06% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Intll Group holds 40,277 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 2,244 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. M&R Cap Management has 37 shares. Commerce Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 54,953 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.03% stake.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10,275 shares to 539,536 shares, valued at $32.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 327,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,424 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR).

