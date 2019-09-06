Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position; Kimco Rlty (KIM) Shareholder Presima Has Lowered Position by $554,400

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 40,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 356,955 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.01 million, down from 396,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $130.91. About 229,615 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 30,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 92,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 2.74 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 404,316 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $79.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 33,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $82.11 million for 44.83 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory invested in 0.08% or 273,952 shares. Investment Of Virginia Limited Liability accumulated 11,977 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 26,507 are owned by Bokf Na. 8,740 are held by Comml Bank Of Hawaii. Putnam Invests has invested 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 3,044 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Company has 0.24% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 236,251 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. 1,037 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Lc. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.32% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 54,419 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Northwest Counselors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,796 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Boston Advisors Limited Company holds 42,669 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Leavell Investment Management accumulated 0.15% or 13,011 shares.

