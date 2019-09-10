Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Decreased Stake; Francisco Partners Management LP Holding in Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Has Decreased by $677,406 as Valuation Declined

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) by 66.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 4,550 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $472,000, down from 13,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $129.17. About 367,373 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 293,988 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – DOES NOT EXPECT NEW REGULATIONS TO HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON ITS OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR; 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Rev $106.9M; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME IN APRIL 2018 WAS $10.6 BLN, UP 14.0% YOY; 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 28,848 shares to 69,849 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc/Il (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $82.88M for 44.24 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.64 million for 25.05 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

