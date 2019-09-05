Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Shareholder Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Lifted Position by $11.86 Million as Stock Price Rose; Shareholder Capital Management Associates Has Increased Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holding

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 586.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 115,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 134,740 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.97M, up from 19,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $131.34. About 162,662 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $177.16. About 6.89 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co has 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Optimum stated it has 233 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Iberiabank Corporation, Louisiana-based fund reported 5,195 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 866,600 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Blair William And Co Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,690 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Csat Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 256 shares. Tower Ltd Company (Trc) holds 0.02% or 3,127 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Inc holds 32,232 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 111,811 shares. Kistler owns 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 45 shares. Paloma Prtn holds 0.03% or 12,796 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc has 0.71% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). American Rech & Management Com invested in 1,608 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21,723 shares to 18,938 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 2,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,068 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).