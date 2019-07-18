Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Shareholder Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Boosted Its Stake; Perritt Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Pcm Com (PCMI) by $3.04 Million

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 586.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 115,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,740 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.97M, up from 19,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.4. About 111,809 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc Com (PCMI) by 33.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 84,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 248,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pcm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 59,341 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific

Analysts await PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. PCMI’s profit will be $9.86 million for 10.88 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by PCM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 5,109 shares to 168,845 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About PCM, Inc. (PCMI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PCM Spikes 42% on Acquisition Agreement – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PCM (PCMI) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Piled Into This Stock Right Before Its 40% Ascend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates PCM, Inc. Acquisition – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Samir Pandiri Joins Broadridge as President of Broadridge International – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Amit Zavery Appointed to Broadridge Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Northern Trust to Transfer Pioneering Private Equity Blockchain Technology Platform to Broadridge – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Broadridge to Acquire a Leading Provider of Canadian Wealth Management Technology – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 2,050 shares to 2,068 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,484 shares, and cut its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Limited Company holds 6,460 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation has invested 2.42% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.05% or 9,827 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Washington Trust Bancshares invested in 0% or 100 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha has 66,818 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Beaumont Financial Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 2,453 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 2,850 shares. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 4,902 shares. 3,044 were reported by Etrade Cap Management Ltd. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc invested in 38,340 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Pggm Investments reported 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Vision Mngmt owns 52,143 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 22,922 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.