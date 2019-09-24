Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Boosted Holding; Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Increases Stake in Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH)

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 21309.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 2,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2,355 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $574,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $223.35. About 3.27M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 3,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 190,903 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.37 million, up from 187,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $125.94. About 385,960 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $276.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr Short High Yield (SJB) by 73,302 shares to 16,736 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Tips Etf (SCHP) by 39,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,245 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 526 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,080 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.54% or 29,585 shares. 34,153 are owned by Gam Hldg Ag. Chilton Inv Limited Liability Co owns 1,043 shares. Investors holds 21.65M shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Hrt Lc reported 8,442 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) has 0.37% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lvw Advisors Lc holds 1,570 shares. Howland Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 974 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Central Commercial Bank & Commerce accumulated 24,315 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 1.58% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 690,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 102,613 shares in its portfolio.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,020 shares to 45 shares, valued at $17,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spider (XLE) by 20,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security National Tru holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation owns 1.46 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 1,250 shares. Alberta Investment Management Corporation has invested 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Hanson Mcclain Inc has 74 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap has 0.06% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset LP has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Goldman Sachs owns 485,605 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Southernsun Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 298,837 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.06% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Putnam Investments Ltd Llc stated it has 7,725 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3.34M shares. Bokf Na invested in 25,210 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department owns 10 shares.