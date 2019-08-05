Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Shareholder Congress Asset Management Company Lifted Stake by $1.15 Million; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Decreased Holding by $974,807 as Share Price Declined

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 11,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 113,011 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72M, up from 101,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $123.43. About 201,360 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 7,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,713 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 16,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $130.48. About 1.46 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 1,751 shares to 88,597 shares, valued at $16.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 3,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 0.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mondrian Investment Prns Limited has invested 3.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Invesco Limited holds 11.36 million shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Services has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Coastline holds 1.01% or 48,433 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Lc invested 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Columbia Asset Mgmt invested in 2.61% or 69,911 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 13,006 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 30,254 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 2.77% or 107,107 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Invest House Llc reported 109,823 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.96% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 853,664 shares. Psagot Invest House owns 0.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,861 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 1.22 million shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.31 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 16,754 shares to 14,109 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 43,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,573 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russ 1000 Grw Etf (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 175,500 were reported by Weiss Multi. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 24,751 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 866,600 shares. Moreover, Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 18 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 3,320 shares. Mraz Amerine reported 19,050 shares stake. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Hsbc Public holds 0.04% or 230,140 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 14,275 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc accumulated 21,395 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.48% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 233 shares. 4,726 were accumulated by Huntington Bankshares. Bancorporation Of America De invested in 0.01% or 777,144 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).