Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Holding Held by Wendell David Associates Inc; New England Investment & Retirement Group Maintains Holding in W P Carey Com (WPC)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $89.8. About 552,221 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Lc stated it has 0.15% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.07% or 2,827 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 31,402 are owned by First Allied Advisory Ser. Horan Advsr Limited Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 37,814 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Suntrust Banks has 20,649 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 190,008 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Brown Advisory reported 892,215 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 2.18 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Oakworth owns 501 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys holds 36,806 shares. Wellington Shields Com Lc stated it has 18,795 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,588 shares to 10,226 shares, valued at $605,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Global Equity Etf (JPGE) by 21,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,342 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Month T.