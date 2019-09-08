Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Holding Has Increased by Wendell David Associates Inc; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Lowered Its Position in Visa Com Cl A (V) by $544,741

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 10,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 75,494 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, up from 64,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 408,111 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Commercial Bank Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 168 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 29,227 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has 2,325 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 18,254 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 203,694 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 349,347 shares. Ww Asset stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Old National Savings Bank In holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 3,022 shares. Mackenzie Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 82,642 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability stated it has 11,964 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk has 116,597 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 10,812 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mount Lucas Mngmt LP reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Washington owns 68,989 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14B for 32.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 1,365 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Company reported 2.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Willow Creek Wealth Management holds 0.34% or 4,264 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System has 1.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 272,200 shares. 82 are owned by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs. Premier Asset owns 1,725 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Asset has invested 1.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hudock Gp Lc has 630 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Commonwealth Bankshares Of owns 92,479 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd has 24,458 shares. Selkirk Management Lc holds 3.54% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,713 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4.38 million shares.

