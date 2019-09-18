Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Holder Meeder Asset Management Has Raised Stake; Renaissance Technologies Increased Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position by $3.46 Million

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 38,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 996,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.53M, up from 958,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $101.38. About 1.92 million shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) by 797.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 7,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 8,381 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, up from 934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $127.18. About 436,399 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BlueRush Announces Sale of Software Assets to Broadridge for C$2.3 Million – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 14,625 shares to 13,545 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) by 6,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601 shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $113.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 21,300 shares to 494,800 shares, valued at $18.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Equity Bancshares Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.