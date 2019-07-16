Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Holder Copeland Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $846,248 as Shares Rose; As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Nea Management Company Has Raised Its Holding

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.35. About 208,384 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 8,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,730 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.13M, down from 105,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.38. About 199,674 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, down 7.53% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.86 per share. BR’s profit will be $199.75 million for 19.24 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Mirae Asset Glob Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 16,300 were reported by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 187,710 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 3,283 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Aviva Pcl invested 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cadence Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.12% or 12,881 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Mackenzie Fincl holds 82,642 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.32% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Assetmark holds 0% or 841 shares in its portfolio. American Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 40,277 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% or 4,048 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Prns reported 7,375 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.