Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Holder Confluence Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.32 Million as Share Value Rose; As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Basswood Capital Management Lifted Position

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 12,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 920,868 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.49M, down from 933,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.33. About 600,326 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 17,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 38,877 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 21,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.28. About 3.19 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – DELTA COMMENTS ON CYBER INCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – DAL: @Delta confirms it’s website chat service was involved in a cyber incident, potentially compromising customer payment information; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Traffic Up 4.3; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 CASM-EX. UP 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Samir Pandiri Joins Broadridge as President of Broadridge International – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Mufg Americas reported 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 9,225 were accumulated by Tributary Cap Ltd Llc. Nordea Investment Mngmt accumulated 53,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.37% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Private Advisor Limited Liability accumulated 13,270 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 313,156 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bartlett And Limited Co holds 200 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa owns 10,038 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And Co has invested 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I3 Verticals Inc by 111,781 shares to 264,770 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 286,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,533 shares, and has risen its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company has 446,498 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 8.30M are held by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. Synovus Financial Corp has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Asset Mngmt One has 0.03% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 89,827 shares. Artemis Investment Llp invested in 0.18% or 292,328 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 301 shares. Goodhaven Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 3.99% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 810 shares. Kamunting Street Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.24% or 20,000 shares. Advsrs Asset Inc owns 26 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc reported 96,625 shares. Boston Advsr Llc holds 0.12% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 44,084 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd has 6.12M shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Company has 15,084 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 533,455 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $47.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Fndtn Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 398,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 843,444 shares, and cut its stake in Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CVLY).