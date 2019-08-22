Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) Shareholder Motley Fool Wealth Management Increased Stake by $2.73 Million; West Coast Financial Cut Position in Omnicell (OMCL) by $4.32 Million

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 53,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 107,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $71.87. About 78,835 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 26,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 165,413 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15M, up from 138,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $130.48. About 335,419 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 370,187 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 0.05% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 850 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 2,525 shares in its portfolio. 208,455 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Hightower Advsr Llc holds 17,075 shares. Echo Street Management Lc has invested 0.25% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Zwj Inv Counsel holds 2,302 shares. Amp Capital Ltd has 131,112 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 48,732 shares. Fort LP has invested 0.42% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) invested in 0.05% or 1,059 shares. 4,550 were reported by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 1,271 shares to 43,938 shares, valued at $51.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 26,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,607 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Omnicell, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “VERB, RBGLY & OMCL – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Upcoming Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against CannTrust, Realogy, Reckitt Benckiser, and Omnicell and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Sued for Misleading Shareholders – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,573 shares to 214,478 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 25,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Fort Washington Advsr Oh stated it has 161,273 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 5,710 shares. Old Bank & Trust In has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 2,847 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 428,230 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset has invested 0.1% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Westwood Holding Group Inc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Northeast Consultants Inc reported 0.04% stake. 9,884 are held by United Ser Automobile Association. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ftb Advisors accumulated 1,159 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 14,565 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foundry Limited Co has 35,352 shares. 330,204 are owned by Tributary Cap Management Ltd Liability. Texas Yale Capital reported 36,700 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.67 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.