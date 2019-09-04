Broadfin Capital Upped Stake in Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) by $6.74 Million as Shares Declined; Legal & General Group Plc Has Raised Its Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Stake

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 235.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 280,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 300,148 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 10,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 106,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 95,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Sykes Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 34,817 shares traded. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has declined 4.10% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SYKE News: 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees FY18 Rev $1.68B-$1.69B; 19/03/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 28C; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATE DECREASED TO 68% IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 FROM 74% IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281172 – SYKES COMPRESSOR STATION; 07/03/2018 ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC ANSY.L – MICHAEL PASSED AWAY ON MONDAY, 5 MARCH 2017 FOLLOWING A SHORT ILLNESS; 17/04/2018 – Nordis Technologies Names Paul Sykes Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – Idaho DOL: Sykes hiring event

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 85,940 shares to 72,518 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adient Plc by 242,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,619 shares, and cut its stake in Infrareit Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold SYKE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.40 million shares or 0.86% less from 37.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.39% invested in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) for 26,318 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 0.42% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Gp holds 0% or 29,910 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 13,402 shares. State Street Corp has 1.24M shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech owns 27,501 shares. Carroll Assoc Incorporated owns 800 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 4.65M shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co reported 0% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Everence holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) for 8,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 54,812 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) for 42,720 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 151,220 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 74,023 are held by Swiss Fincl Bank. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 112,400 shares to 67,500 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc by 220,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,854 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.