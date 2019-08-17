Broadfin Capital Upped Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stake by $2.13 Million; Chesley Taft & Associates Has Cut Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stake as Share Price Declined

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 74.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 88,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 207,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 536,574 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 50,278 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 60,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 957,714 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Tropicana Intends to Dispose of Tropicana Aruba Resort and Casino Prior to Closing; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Enter Into Triple Net Master Lease for Acquired Properties With Initial Term of 15 Years; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Participate in Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 16/04/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Definitive Sales Agreement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eldorado Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERI); 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7,020 shares to 14,845 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 138,030 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.