Broadfin Capital Trimmed Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Holding by $3.79 Million; Valuation Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Wills Financial Group Has Raised Holding

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 25.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 51,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 148,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $94.47. About 444,206 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX)

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 177 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 1,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Amazon Prime Story; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%; 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 16,835 shares. 185 were accumulated by Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt reported 4,230 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. 169 are owned by Gould Asset Mgmt Llc Ca. F&V Capital Mgmt Llc owns 450 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 12,693 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 25,400 shares for 7.48% of their portfolio. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,667 shares. The New York-based Js Management has invested 6.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Retirement Planning Grp reported 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northeast Invest Mngmt reported 5.15% stake. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Ltd Liability has invested 3.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stock Yards Bancorporation & reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,813 shares to 83,499 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $194.72 million activity. Another trade for 425,000 shares valued at $29.33 million was sold by Boxer Capital – LLC. Braslyn Ltd. sold $18.98M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on Friday, March 1.

