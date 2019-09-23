Broadfin Capital Trimmed Its Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Wendell David Associates Has Increased Its Stake

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 10,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 135,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.11M, up from 124,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $139.46. About 7.38 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 250,217 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME; 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $459.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Strata Skin Sciences Inc by 390,292 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 37,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.61 earnings per share, down 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% EPS growth.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $666.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18,910 shares to 19,336 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 373,403 shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt invested in 3.71% or 344,278 shares. Beacon Capital Mngmt reported 50 shares stake. 182,200 are held by Btr. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 249,875 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 57,738 shares. Kingfisher accumulated 20,344 shares. St Germain D J Co Inc reported 37,274 shares stake. Manchester Mgmt Llc invested in 30,997 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt reported 2.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 0.64% or 38,870 shares. Lesa Sroufe And Co invested in 30,048 shares or 3.56% of the stock. Braun Stacey Associate owns 413,184 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.01M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communication has 3.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 164,348 shares.

