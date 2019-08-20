Broadfin Capital Raised Its Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Position by $9.53 Million as Stock Were Volatile; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $1.17 Million; Stock Price Rose

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 7.54M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 3.18 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 7.26M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.13M, up from 4.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.09M market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENGAGED CAPITAL HAS AGREED TO WITHDRAW ITS PREVIOUSLY NOMINATED SLATE OF DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION AT ANNUAL MEETING; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC SAYS HAS ENGAGED, TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE, IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS BOARD FOR MEANS TO CREATE STOCKHOLDER VALUE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aratana Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETX); 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 03/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 13/03/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS ABOUT $35.0 MLN OF CASH TO BE USED FOR ON-GOING OPERATIONS IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, ARATANA’S BOARD HAS BEEN INCREASED TO TEN MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Says Its Board Has Been Increased to Ten Members; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA NAMES CRAIG BARBAROSH & LOWELL ROBINSON TO BOARD

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callable by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) by 210,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Call.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Mngmt holds 1.4% or 49,792 shares in its portfolio. Page Arthur B reported 1.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amer National Tx reported 136,975 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Willow Creek Wealth reported 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The New York-based Jefferies Gp Lc has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Welch Lc accumulated 3,551 shares. 21,481 are held by Beacon Fincl Grp. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 2,618 shares. Leisure Mngmt holds 11,040 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Tompkins Financial, a New York-based fund reported 26,703 shares. Burney owns 114,833 shares. Duncker Streett & owns 22,181 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 66,880 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alpine Glob Management Lc accumulated 240,426 shares. Everence Management holds 0.85% or 43,782 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold PETX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 7.37% less from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Llc owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 20,400 shares. 175,000 were reported by Weiss Multi. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs reported 1.09M shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Advisory Networks Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Toth Finance Advisory Corporation reported 0.01% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Rhumbline Advisers holds 62,288 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Limited owns 26,750 shares. Products Ptnrs invested in 0.01% or 26,800 shares. Mariner Ltd, a Kansas-based fund reported 29,329 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 3,555 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 9,667 shares. General Amer Invsts Com Inc has 1.42 million shares. Pnc Finance stated it has 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX).

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 2.75M shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 24,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,500 shares, and cut its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS).

