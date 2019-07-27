Broadfin Capital Raised Its Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Position; As Nv5 Global (NVEE) Share Price Declined, S Squared Technology Upped Its Stake by $590,000

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 3.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.26 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.13 million, up from 4.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.09 million market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 10.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS STAKE; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Aratana Therapeutics; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA BOARD TO REVIEW QUALIFICATIONS O FENGAGED CAPITAL SLATE; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENGAGED CAPITAL HAS AGREED TO WITHDRAW ITS PREVIOUSLY NOMINATED SLATE OF DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION AT ANNUAL MEETING; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – BOARD AND MANAGEMENT HAVE RECENTLY HELD DISCUSSIONS WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF ENGAGED CAPITAL, DISCUSSIONS ARE ONGOING; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, ARATANA’S BOARD HAS BEEN INCREASED TO TEN MEMBERS; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SENT LETTER NAMING 3 NOMINEES TO ARATANA BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Appoints Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to its Board of Directors in Cooperation Agreement with Engaged Capital; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Names Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to Board in Cooperation Agreement With Engaged Capital

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $82.05. About 101,766 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $13,094 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold PETX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 7.37% less from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Trading LP invested in 3,841 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1.09 million shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Moore Mgmt LP reported 300,000 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 18,300 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 1.45M shares. 86,250 were reported by Davenport & Llc. Charles Schwab Inv Inc reported 0% stake. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 53,224 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc holds 62,723 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 2.44M shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 950,001 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Lc has 0.02% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Weiss Multi reported 175,000 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX).

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 144,574 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $17.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 138,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91M shares, and cut its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT).

More notable recent Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Aratana Therapeutics Is Tumbling Today – Motley Fool” on January 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PETX, ADSW, AQ Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuits Filed Against Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., and Aquantia Corp. â€“ PETX, ADSW, AQ – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PETX, KEYW, and ZAYO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 17, 2019 : PDBC, NFLX, VICI, VNQI, BAC, BP, QQQ, PETX, CZR, COP, PG, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Elanco Animal Health Announces $245M Stock-For-Stock Acquisition Of Aratana Therapeutics – Benzinga” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $120,570 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Creek Limited Liability Company owns 265,998 shares. Awm Inv Com has 15,000 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 181,266 shares. Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Llc owns 451,310 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Geode Ltd Llc holds 114,441 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based S Squared Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.83% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Wasatch Advsr Inc accumulated 180,997 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors reported 3,854 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 4,836 shares or 0% of the stock. Manatuck Hill Prns Ltd Com reported 162,907 shares stake. 303,646 are owned by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. Granahan Investment Mngmt Ma holds 0.3% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 94,371 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 3,473 shares stake.

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Ameresco Inc (AMRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NV5 Strengthens Organization for Organic Growth Nasdaq:NVEE – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NV5 to Host Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Wednesday, August 7th at 4:30pm ET – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Reasons to Have MAXIMUS (MMS) Stock in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NV5 Awarded $18 Million in Power Utility Engineering Contracts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.