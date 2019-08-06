Broadfin Capital Raised Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Holding by $6.74 Million; Shares Declined; Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Increased Position in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 235.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 280,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 1.20 million shares traded or 42.79% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 4.24 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501.57M, up from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.58. About 1.02M shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 18,807 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 418,177 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Amarillo Bank & Trust reported 0.11% stake. Citadel Advsr Llc reported 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.11% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 24,072 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 18,669 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 1.04 million shares. Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust invested in 246 shares. New York-based Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Two Sigma Secs Limited holds 2,776 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Grp reported 0.01% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 1.99M shares.

