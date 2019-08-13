Broadfin Capital Position in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Lifted as Stock Value Declined; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Holds Position in Genpact LTD (G)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genpact Ltd (G) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 59,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.40 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 1.35 million shares traded or 20.87% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 74.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 88,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 207,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 737,628 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 27/03/2018 – HERON SAYS WOODLAWN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR YEAR END COMMISSIONING; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 364,886 shares to 355,714 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,572 shares, and cut its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,020 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Cornerstone invested in 139 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon accumulated 448,844 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 46,485 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 0.01% or 6,810 shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Management Ma has 1.24% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 2.70 million shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt Lp reported 581,750 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap has 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 119,118 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 3.42M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners Ltd Company has 33 shares. Churchill Mgmt Corporation invested in 64,831 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 56,089 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Gsa Prns Llp reported 25,102 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pembroke Management Ltd reported 300,050 shares.

