Broadfin Capital Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Has Cut by $2.06 Million; Robinson Capital Management Has Lowered Its Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Holding by $414,288; Share Price Were Volatile

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 69,048 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 356,687 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 425,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 26,690 shares traded. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 411,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 5.86M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.87 million, down from 6.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $669.55M market cap company. The stock increased 5.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 2.64 million shares traded or 76.19% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 14/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 39,532 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability Co reported 498,844 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Service has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Prudential Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 165,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tanaka Cap Mngmt holds 3.59% or 233,794 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 76,194 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 66,160 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 20,042 shares. Knott David M stated it has 510,847 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Baker Bros Advisors LP reported 2.90 million shares stake. Raymond James Associates has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 13,007 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. The Iowa-based Principal Group Inc has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Northern accumulated 1.13 million shares or 0% of the stock.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 50,000 shares to 193,300 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 153,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vericel Corp.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $80,750 activity.

More notable recent Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Stay The Course – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Expansion of Firdapse License to Include Japan – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Sinking Today – The Motley Fool” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s How to Find Top-Ranked Stocks Under $10 to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Broke Down Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 237.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. CPRX’s profit will be $11.16 million for 15.00 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 8 investors sold MFM shares while 9 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.87 million shares or 6.38% more from 4.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 4,760 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate holds 127,366 shares. Invesco owns 0% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 289,682 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 53,008 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 90,882 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 86,816 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,000 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd, a California-based fund reported 51,630 shares. 13,800 were reported by Cetera Advisor Networks. Moreover, Ckw Fin Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 7,624 shares. Koshinski Asset Management accumulated 0% or 12,000 shares. 62,813 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd. 1607 Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 347,900 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Oakworth Capital has invested 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Cohen & Steers Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).