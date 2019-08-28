Broadfin Capital Lowered Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Position; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) stake by 25.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 51,900 shares as Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)’s stock rose 76.33%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 148,100 shares with $10.86M value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Mirati Therapeutics Inc now has $3.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 144,694 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics

Among 3 analysts covering Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Vornado Realty Trust has $73 highest and $71 lowest target. $72’s average target is 21.05% above currents $59.48 stock price. Vornado Realty Trust had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”. The stock of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. See Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $80 New Target: $73 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $71 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $11.35 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 3.96 P/E ratio. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 191,174 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 07/05/2018 – ThreeSixty Group Completes Acquisition of Vornado, Advised by Sawaya Partners; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Vornado Realty Trust shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,812 shares. Third Avenue Management Ltd Liability has 2.11% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 414,026 shares. Amp Invsts Limited holds 0.08% or 216,349 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 49,950 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited has 94,014 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer &, a New York-based fund reported 4,212 shares. 108,000 were accumulated by Price Michael F. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 284,680 shares. Cipher Capital Lp owns 73,355 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il reported 3,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Korea Inv Corporation has 561 shares. Service Automobile Association reported 55,591 shares. Gruss & has invested 2.96% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:VNO – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Pay A 1.0% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Broadfin Capital Llc increased Aclaris Therapeutics Inc stake by 153,423 shares to 2.03 million valued at $12.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Global Blood Therapeutics In stake by 45,309 shares and now owns 395,309 shares. Nevro Corp was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mirati Therapeutics has $90 highest and $6000 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is -3.90% below currents $84.63 stock price. Mirati Therapeutics had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) rating on Friday, March 1. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $85 target. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $81 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $96.28 million activity. 248,781 shares valued at $18.64M were sold by venBio Select Advisor LLC on Monday, March 18. 275,000 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares with value of $18.98M were sold by Braslyn Ltd.. The insider Boxer Capital – LLC sold 725,008 shares worth $71.27 million.