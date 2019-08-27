Broadfin Capital Lowered Its Adma Biologics (ADMA) Position by $8.24 Million; Share Value Declined; Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Raised Its Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $364,023 as Stock Price Rose

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 40,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 195,503 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 155,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 36.38 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – General Electric reduces 2016, 2017 earnings and revenue after accounting restatement; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO DECENTRALIZE ITS BUSINESSES; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – General Electric Co. vs University of Virginia Patent Foundation | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 19/03/2018 – GRAND PEACE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – Ll GE HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – GE’s AGP Solution Installed on 435 Units in 39 Countries; 20/04/2018 – General Electric may sell distributed power business by mid-year

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 2.75 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 4.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $0.215 during the last trading session, reaching $4.135. About 727,817 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 153,423 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $12.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Strata Skin Sciences Inc by 694,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ADMA shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 6,250 shares. Group One Trading Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,700 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0% or 1,642 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 322,183 shares in its portfolio. Burns J W And invested in 14,500 shares. Broadfin Cap Ltd Llc has invested 1.16% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). 683 Capital Management Lc holds 0.28% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) or 805,000 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 18,036 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 43,700 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 11,101 are owned by United Automobile Association. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated owns 21,344 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). 14,127 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC also bought $16.00 million worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $20,000 was made by LENZ BRIAN on Friday, May 17. Mond James also bought $18,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Friday, May 17. $48,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was bought by Grossman Jerrold B on Friday, May 17. Guiheen Lawrence P. had bought 25,000 shares worth $100,000. On Friday, May 17 Grossman Adam S bought $120,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) or 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 9.01M shares. Yhb Invest Advisors holds 0.34% or 216,688 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt holds 0.04% or 43,443 shares. Moreover, Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 174,806 shares. Country Commercial Bank holds 0.41% or 923,113 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na holds 31,698 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp accumulated 613,137 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.1% or 560,401 shares. Coldstream Capital holds 34,491 shares. Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A owns 37,603 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 1.16M shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lee Danner And Bass Inc accumulated 104,223 shares. 188,872 were accumulated by Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,538 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. $3.00 million worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 18,563 shares to 126,423 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 5,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,724 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

