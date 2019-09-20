Broadfin Capital Lowered Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stake by $2.20 Million as Stock Value Declined; Lincoln National Holding in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 9,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 157,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.55 million, down from 166,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.57 billion market cap company. It closed at $87.37 lastly. It is down 21.50% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 49.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 731,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The hedge fund held 747,500 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 516,898 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.50 million activity. On Friday, May 17 the insider Mond James bought $18,000. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $100,000 was made by Guiheen Lawrence P. on Friday, May 17. Shares for $48,000 were bought by Grossman Jerrold B. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC also bought $16.00 million worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Tuesday, May 21. On Friday, May 17 the insider LENZ BRIAN bought $20,000. $120,000 worth of stock was bought by Grossman Adam S on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.25, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold ADMA shares while 6 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 63.95 million shares or 192.43% more from 21.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 36,171 shares. Burns J W & Ny owns 0.01% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 14,500 shares. Vanguard Group invested 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has 12,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 299,248 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 35,282 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 0% or 1,642 shares. 1.42 million are held by 683 Limited Liability Corporation. Bankshares Of New York Mellon invested in 82,176 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 7,509 shares. New York-based Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc has invested 1.47% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 11,101 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 17,625 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 26,600 shares.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $459.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 153,100 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 1.46M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Analysts await ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by ADMA Biologics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.14M for 18.36 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Omers Administration has 72,700 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Incorporated (Ca) reported 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Putnam Ltd has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 21,058 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Bessemer holds 0% or 4,612 shares in its portfolio. Ent Financial Corporation invested 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Asset Mngmt One Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Proshare Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Lpl Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,794 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs stated it has 325 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 21,675 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Northern Tru invested 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Shelton Management accumulated 9,916 shares. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 0.05% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,304 shares to 21,532 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 3,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.