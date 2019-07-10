Broadfin Capital Increases Stake in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX); Tiger Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $591,600

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 74.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 88,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 207,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 661,996 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 17,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 921,547 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.23 million, down from 938,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 6.61 million shares traded or 3.67% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE SELLS $352M LONDON OFFICE BUILDING TO KOREAN VENTURE; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is said to target about $4.5 billion for energy deals – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Distributable EPS 41c; 18/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE SPOKESWOMAN COULD NOT BE REACHED FOR COMMENT; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.53; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP – QUEEN TOPCO PTY IS NEWLY INCORPORATED UNLISTED CO FORMED BY BLACKSTONE ADVISED FUNDS TO UNDERTAKE PURCHASE OF AMA GROUP; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES- IN SOME CONDITIONS, BRE LANDMARK PARENT REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $336 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF BLACKSTONE DEAL; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT – OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S PICARD DELIBERATIONS ARE SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 51,900 shares to 148,100 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neos Therapeutics Inc by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS).

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HRTX, STG and ASNA – Stockhouse” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) & Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Heron Therapeutics Stock Broke Down in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Heron Therapeutics provides 2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DEADLINE ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Heron Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 13,666 shares. Pittenger Anderson has 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Morgan Stanley has 32.91 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Com has 0.52% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bessemer Gru reported 11,700 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has invested 0.09% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm owns 71,249 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated reported 13,947 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 2,708 shares. Natixis accumulated 8.39M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc accumulated 3.81 million shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Llc holds 7,547 shares. Wade G W And stated it has 26,126 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 223 shares.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 93,000 shares to 116,110 shares, valued at $19.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.