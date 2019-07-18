Broadfin Capital Increases Stake in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX); Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Holder Texas Permanent School Fund Lifted Its Holding by $333,435

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 74.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 88,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 207,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 379,590 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 18.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 111,145 shares as the company's stock rose 0.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 709,066 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 597,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 62.64M shares traded or 33.71% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,582 shares to 111,882 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,281 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability, a Louisiana-based fund reported 12,414 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na reported 21,733 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd invested in 0% or 12,800 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Company holds 28,841 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 186,807 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 8.61 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 1.72M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 8.18M shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited invested in 0% or 20,371 shares. Capital Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability reported 98,969 shares. Moreover, Capstone Investment Llc has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 3.66 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 5,555 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport Ltd has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. had sold 5.91 million shares worth $19.47M. Shares for $98,010 were bought by WEBB JAMES R. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR also bought $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 164,300 shares to 371,698 shares, valued at $20.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 2.75 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS).

