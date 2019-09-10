Broadfin Capital Increased Stake in Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX); Cabot Oil (COG) Shareholder Mitchell Group Has Lowered Holding by $2.71 Million

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil (COG) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 104,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 132,130 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, down from 236,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 11.18M shares traded or 49.90% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 235.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 280,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 7.33% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 1.22M shares traded or 66.12% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. BEST RHYS J bought $122,303 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. DELANEY PETER B also bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $122.44M for 15.49 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

