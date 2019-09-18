Broadfin Capital Increased Position in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX); United States Stl New (X) Stock Declined While Capital Innovations Has Decreased Position

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 64.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 257,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 657,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.23M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 820,915 shares traded or 6.85% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 81.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 70,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 15,840 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243,000, down from 86,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 9.73M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 07/03/2018 – US Steel Anticipates Increased Demand for Steel in U.S. From Pending Action; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 12/03/2018 – In a Perfect Trump World, U.S. Steel Could Double Under Tariffs; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 RATING TO U. S. STEEL’S SR. UNSEC NOTE ISSUE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – Trump’s tariff leads U.S. Steel to reopen big steelmaking facility; 13/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL EXTENDS DECLINE, FALLING AS MUCH AS 8% IN NEW YORK; 18/05/2018 – U. S. Steel Applauds Department of Commerce Circumvention Ruling; 16/04/2018 – US Steel: Duane Holloway to Serve as General Counsel; 09/03/2018 – Barry Melnkovic Advances to Senior Vice President

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 107.26% or $1.92 from last year’s $1.79 per share. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.89% negative EPS growth.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 4,624 shares to 30,834 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $459.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nevro Corp by 134,350 shares to 488,265 shares, valued at $31.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 731,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 747,500 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).