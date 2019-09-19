Broadfin Capital Increased Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Position by $4.64 Million; Masco (MAS) Shareholder Nokota Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.74 Million

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 64.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 257,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 657,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.23 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 1.04M shares traded or 33.16% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 52,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 545,339 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.20 million, down from 597,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.48. About 4.31 million shares traded or 43.74% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Will Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. – HRTX – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Heron Therapeutics Stock Broke Down in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts in April – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) and Encourages Heron Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $459.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 26,936 shares to 344,762 shares, valued at $16.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 93,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & Co stated it has 0.05% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 35,526 are held by Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership. Dean Cap Management owns 15,476 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma owns 0.06% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 3.47 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Leisure Mgmt has 15,809 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Bonness Enterp holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 42,500 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Csat Advisory Lp holds 1,198 shares. Patten & Patten Tn invested in 24,603 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 7,609 are held by Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 219,054 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr holds 86,350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Limited has 2.52% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Sadoff Investment Management Ltd reported 843,786 shares.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 1.00 million shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $34.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delphi Technologies Plc by 118,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.52M for 14.61 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.