Broadfin Capital Increased By $2.13 Million Its Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holding; Uranium Energy Has 1.21 Sentiment

Broadfin Capital Llc increased Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) stake by 74.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc acquired 88,704 shares as Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)’s stock declined 31.09%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 207,998 shares with $5.08M value, up from 119,294 last quarter. Heron Therapeutics Inc now has $1.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 391,714 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 34 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 28 trimmed and sold stakes in Uranium Energy Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 47.48 million shares, up from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Uranium Energy Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 20 Increased: 27 New Position: 7.

Among 3 analysts covering Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heron Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $54 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Northland Capital maintained Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) rating on Monday, March 11. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $55 target. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The stock of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Cowen & Co. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) stake by 800,200 shares to 2.64M valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) stake by 83,300 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Novelion Therapeutics Inc was reduced too.

1492 Capital Management Llc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. for 342,151 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 1.08 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Progeny 3 Inc. has 0.26% invested in the company for 154,930 shares. The Oklahoma-based Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.21% in the stock. Falcon Edge Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 1.32 million shares.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. The company has market cap of $175.25 million. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005.

Analysts await Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $-0.02 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Uranium Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.95% or $0.0278 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9699. About 1.17M shares traded. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has declined 14.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT