Broadfin Capital Holds Holding in Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX); Citigroup (C) Shares Rose While Convergence Investment Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $652,674

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 10,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 93,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $71.49. About 3.54M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO APPOINT CITI, THREE OTHERS TO MARKET EUROBOND; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES ISAO KOJIMA AS HEAD OF TREASURY, TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 26/03/2018 – EMEA IPOs Rise 172% This Year, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 05/03/2018 – SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 06/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 6 (Table); 29/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Morse Sees ‘Plenty of Oil to Go Around’ (Video)

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 235.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 280,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 221,865 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.27B for 9.71 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 23,436 shares to 93,165 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 38,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Hu W. Bradford sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 83,300 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 112,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,500 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

