Broadfin Capital Holding in Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Has Decreased by $1.01 Million as Market Value Declined; Lmr Partners Llp Boosted Its Stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) as Stock Price Rose

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc analyzed 144,574 shares as the company's stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.56 million, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 5,375 shares traded. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500.

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 573.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 10,585 shares as the company's stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 12,432 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 1,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $225.31. About 45,374 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Strata Skin Sciences Inc by 694,960 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 280,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 52,721 shares to 17,963 shares, valued at $469,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 4,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,983 shares, and cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).