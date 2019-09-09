Broadfin Capital Has Trimmed Its Position in Incyte (INCY) as Market Value Rose; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Upped Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 4,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 13,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 8,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 45.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 83,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, down from 183,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.24. About 676,090 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 18/04/2018 – ROCHE GETS FDA OK FOR PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR W/ TAGRISSO; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING BENEFIT-RISK PROFILE ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 2 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 06/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Is Less Sweet After Incyte’s Drug Sours; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Loss $41.1M

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,895.99 up 129.37 points – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AMD Stock Is Still the Chip Champ – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVDA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Stock Is Supposed to Be Hot, But Itâ€™s Leaving Investors Cold – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

