Broadfin Capital Has Lowered Its Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Position by $2.06 Million as Valuation Declined; Mckinley Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Eog Res (EOG)

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 26,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 234,903 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.36 million, up from 208,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 454,722 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 411,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 5.86M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.87M, down from 6.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $601.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 1.31 million shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 14/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthe; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 11,900 shares to 205,530 shares, valued at $11.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 189,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,790 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital International invested in 32.26 million shares or 1.32% of the stock. Van Eck Associates has invested 0.44% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). E&G Advisors LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,235 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 19,365 shares. Torray Lc owns 107,922 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Korea Invest Corporation stated it has 836,696 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has 0.2% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 1,794 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 168,826 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 68,242 shares. 56,531 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Ltd. Pennsylvania Company owns 34,692 shares. Moreover, Horizon Invs Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,425 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 35,742 shares stake. Miller Howard Invs Inc New York invested in 25,378 shares.

