Broadfin Capital Has Lowered Dexcom (DXCM) Stake By $13.38 Million; South Street Advisors Has Increased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Dexcom Inc (DXCM) stake by 62.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 112,400 shares as Dexcom Inc (DXCM)’s stock rose 32.25%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 67,500 shares with $8.04M value, down from 179,900 last quarter. Dexcom Inc now has $13.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $144.21. About 1.23 million shares traded or 15.14% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR

South Street Advisors Llc increased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 501.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Street Advisors Llc acquired 75,930 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The South Street Advisors Llc holds 91,080 shares with $11.82M value, up from 15,150 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $109.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 4.48 million shares traded or 9.73% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/05/2018 – EMA APPROVES LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF and Lilly Extend Collaboration Supporting Type 1 Diabetes Research; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 9-Yes 6-No on whether safety data adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company – Form 10-K; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Operating Expenses Fell 5%; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 233,279 shares. Joel Isaacson Company Lc owns 6,502 shares. 1.16M are held by Wellington Mngmt Llp. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 39,875 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 16,464 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab invested 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Parkside Retail Bank & Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 158 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.03% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 7,297 are held by Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Company. Assetmark reported 129 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co, Maryland-based fund reported 2,278 shares. Eaton Vance holds 97,714 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial has 0.31% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Panagora Asset Management holds 2,185 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.01 million activity. SAYER KEVIN R sold $893,400 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Monday, February 11. On Friday, February 8 the insider Murphy Patrick Michael sold $57,104.

Among 9 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dexcom had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Cowen & Co maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Northland Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight”.

Broadfin Capital Llc increased Aclaris Therapeutics Inc stake by 153,423 shares to 2.03 million valued at $12.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vericel Corp stake by 82,550 shares and now owns 272,550 shares. Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of LLY in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 1. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $143 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 5,880 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Blackhill Cap invested in 156,057 shares. Montecito Commercial Bank Trust reported 0.6% stake. Retirement Of Alabama reported 440,630 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Twin Mngmt accumulated 114,850 shares. Smith Moore Communications reported 0.08% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tekla Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.56% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Ledyard Bank holds 4,973 shares. De Burlo Incorporated owns 68,414 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 73,040 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 3,782 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Payden And Rygel invested in 2.11% or 222,896 shares. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Limited has 0.14% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Stifel holds 0.1% or 284,373 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 88,601 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.