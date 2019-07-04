Broadfin Capital Has Lowered By $7.16 Million Its Incyte (INCY) Holding; 2 Analysts Covering Ford Motor Company (F)

Among 6 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ford Motor had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10 target in Friday, March 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rating on Monday, May 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $1000 target. See Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $13.0000 Initiates Coverage On

10/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $8.5000 New Target: $10.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Reduce Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Incyte Corp (INCY) stake by 45.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 83,300 shares as Incyte Corp (INCY)’s stock declined 6.25%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 100,000 shares with $8.60M value, down from 183,300 last quarter. Incyte Corp now has $18.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $86.52. About 767,742 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 15/03/2018 – Incyte Targeted Therapy and Immuno-Oncology Portfolio to be Featured in 15 Abstracts at the AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – TAGRISSO RECEIVES POSITIVE EU CHMP OPINION FOR 1ST-LINE TREATMENT OF EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 16/05/2018 – Genosco/Yuhan Announce Results from Phase 1/2 Study of YH25448, a 3rd-Generation EGFR-TKI, in Advanced NSCLC to be Presented at ASCO 2018; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE GETS FDA OK FOR PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR W/ TAGRISSO; 19/04/2018 – New! FDA’s insider review raises serious safety issues as Eli Lilly’s quick comeback shot for baricitinib heads for expert showdown $LLY -3% $INCY -4.5%; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Says FDA Approves TAGRISSO(R) (osimertinib) as 1st-Line Treatment for EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ford Motor Company (F) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford Motor: Investors Still Miss The Big Picture – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Credit Suisse sees 30% upside on Ford – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ford Second Quarter Total Pickup Sales Strongest in 15 Years; Expedition Sales Up 50 Percent; Best F-650/F-750 Sales In Over Two Decades; Lincoln Posts Best SUV Sales Since 2001 – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Detroit automakers eye $100K pickups – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 19.03M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 23/05/2018 – Conservative Candidate’s Refusal to Attend Health Care Debate Undemocratic: London Health Coalition Concerned About Doug Ford’s Appearance at Private Clinic; 16/05/2018 – Ford Sees 2Q Adverse Effect of 12c-14c From Lost Production; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Axalta Coating Systems at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – FORD SAYS TO LAUNCH FIVE NEW, REDESIGNED MODELS IN CHINA INCLUDING THE FOCUS COMPACT CAR LATER IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – SEES 2018 REVENUE MODESTLY HIGHER THAN 2017; SEES 2018 ADJ SHR OF $1.45 TO $1.70; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 02/04/2018 – NARA: Exhibit Opens: Betty Ford: A Champion for Breast Cancer Awareness; 14/03/2018 – KOTSOPOULOS: FORD MORE BUSINESS FRIENDLY IN ONTARIO; 25/04/2018 – Ford beat analyst expectations, helped by lower taxes and cost cutting measures; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SHUTTING DEARBORN TRUCK PLANT DUE TO PARTS SHORTAGE

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $203,238 activity. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L. Shares for $103,200 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10.

Ford Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and services automobiles in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $40.69 billion. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment develops, makes, distributes, and services cars, trucks, SUVs, and electrified vehicles under the Ford name; and luxury vehicles under the Lincoln name, as well as service parts and accessories. It has a 13.13 P/E ratio. This segment markets its products through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold Ford Motor Company shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Limited Liability Com has 62,770 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 14,864 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Johnson Grp Inc reported 0.08% stake. Hollencrest stated it has 118,100 shares. Cutter And Company Brokerage has 29,112 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.03% or 39,364 shares. S&Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 47,000 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation, a West Virginia-based fund reported 116,674 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 91,487 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Security Natl Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability accumulated 8,981 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Country Bancshares, Illinois-based fund reported 400 shares. Synovus, a Georgia-based fund reported 44,883 shares. 165,381 were accumulated by Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp.

Broadfin Capital Llc increased Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc stake by 50,000 shares to 193,300 valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vericel Corp stake by 82,550 shares and now owns 272,550 shares. Nevro Corp was raised too.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.57 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by SWAIN PAULA J, worth $811,900. Trower Paul had sold 5,813 shares worth $435,975. Flannelly Barry P sold 1,714 shares worth $129,510. $1.19M worth of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) shares were sold by Wenqing Yao.

Among 11 analysts covering Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Incyte had 18 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was upgraded by William Blair on Thursday, January 24 to “Outperform”. The stock of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Oppenheimer. UBS downgraded Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) rating on Wednesday, January 16. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $82 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of INCY in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Gabelli.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.07% or 56,000 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc reported 15,628 shares. Cim Ltd accumulated 0.22% or 7,045 shares. Jefferies Ltd holds 0.02% or 26,500 shares. Alps Advisors, Colorado-based fund reported 4,746 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.5% or 107,320 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 7,074 shares. Utah Retirement Systems, a Utah-based fund reported 33,100 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 284,519 shares. Scout Invs owns 51,718 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 123,553 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 3,492 shares. Macquarie Grp holds 61,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).