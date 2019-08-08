Broadfin Capital Has Lowered Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stake By $8.24 Million; BRAVADA INTERNATIONAL LTD. (BRAV) Shorts Up By 266.67%

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) stake by 65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 2.75 million shares as Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA)’s stock declined 19.20%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 1.48 million shares with $5.61 million value, down from 4.23 million last quarter. Adma Biologics Inc now has $207.61M valuation. The stock increased 4.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 446,367 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Among 5 analysts covering ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ADMA Biologics had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, April 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Chardan Capital Markets.

Analysts await ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $-0.26 EPS, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by ADMA Biologics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.13% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. The insider Mond James bought 4,500 shares worth $18,000. LENZ BRIAN also bought $20,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Friday, May 17. $120,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was bought by Grossman Adam S on Friday, May 17. $16.00 million worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was bought by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC on Tuesday, May 21. Biotest Divestiture Trust had sold 5.81M shares worth $21.80 million on Thursday, June 6. 12,000 shares were bought by Grossman Jerrold B, worth $48,000. Guiheen Lawrence P. had bought 25,000 shares worth $100,000 on Friday, May 17.

