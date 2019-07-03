Broadfin Capital Has Lifted Its Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Stake; Oberweis Asset Management Boosted Its Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) Holding

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) stake by 537.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc acquired 58,600 shares as Federal Signal Corp. (FSS)’s stock rose 16.44%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 69,510 shares with $1.81M value, up from 10,910 last quarter. Federal Signal Corp. now has $1.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.76. About 62,769 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 9.90% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Quarter Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 14%; 14/05/2018 – Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Buys 1.8% of Federal Signal; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, CO APPOINTED LAUREN B. ELTING AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Profit Rises 77%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 20C; 20/03/2018 Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Orders Were $330 Million

Broadfin Capital Llc increased Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) stake by 235.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc acquired 280,706 shares as Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX)’s stock declined 31.09%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 400,000 shares with $9.78M value, up from 119,294 last quarter. Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) now has $1.41B valuation. The stock increased 4.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 441,818 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 27/03/2018 – HERON SAYS WOODLAWN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR YEAR END COMMISSIONING; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form

Among 3 analysts covering Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heron Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of HRTX in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Monday, February 25 report.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Game-changer of a call on Heron Therapeutics? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HGV, HRTX, EDIT – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) and Encourages Heron Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Heron Therapeutics, Box, Cloudera, and Mammoth Energy and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) stake by 138,030 shares to 1.91 million valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) stake by 55,000 shares and now owns 141,572 shares. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc was reduced too.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Netease.Com Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:NTES) stake by 3,000 shares to 4,430 valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stake by 33,740 shares and now owns 191,120 shares. Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) was reduced too.